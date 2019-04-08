Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Back in starting lineup
Sefolosha will start at power forward in Sunday's game against the Lakers.
Sefolosha will be getting his second start in the last three games while Derrick Favors (back) is still out. Sefolosha has played at least 23 minutes in each of the last three games, so while Favors is out, expect him to continue seeing extended action in the frontcourt.
