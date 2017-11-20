Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Cleared for Monday
Sefolosha (knee) will play Monday against the 76ers, Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
The Jazz had previously deemed Sefolosha probable to play Monday, so his availability for the contest was never in much doubt. He missed the front end of a back-to-back set Friday against the Nets due to the knee issue, but suited up for Saturday's blowout win over the Magic, logging 18 minutes and producing eight points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist.
