Sefolosha (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Sunday in the Jazz's 113-104 victory over the Mavericks.

After completing a five-game suspension to open the campaign stemming from a violation of the NBA's drug policy, Sefolosha was excluded from coach Quin Snyder's rotation, despite the team being without the services of Derrick Favors (knee). Georges Niang instead worked as the top backup to the fill-in starter at power forward, Jae Crowder, leaving no minutes available for Sefolosha. With Niang providing 13 points in his 13 minutes off the bench, it's expected that he'll stick ahead of Sefolosha in the pecking order at forward heading into Wednesday's contest against the Timberwolves.