Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Double-double in Saturday's win
Sefolosha posted 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds, and three steals in 20 minutes during Saturday's 129-97 win over the Knicks.
Sefolosha recorded season highs in points, rebounds, and minutes and matched his season high in steals. The 34-year-old veteran has earned double-digit minutes in 10 of 14 games in December. Still, he's only useful in the very deepest leagues.
