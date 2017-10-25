Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Double-double off bench in Tuesday's loss
Sefolosha scored 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 12 rebounds and an assist in 26 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 102-84 loss to the Clippers.
It was the veteran's best performance on the young campaign, as the Jazz continue to mix and match on the wing while Rodney Hood recovers from a calf injury, affording Sefolosha some additional minutes. He hasn't recorded more than one double-double in a season since 2010-11 with the Thunder, when he managed a whopping two of them, so don't expect a repeat any time soon.
