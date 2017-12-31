Sefolosha recorded 10 points (3-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, three steals and one assist across 31 minutes in Saturday's 104-101 victory over the Cavaliers.

Sefolosha locked down Cleveland's perimeter players and cleaned up on the glass when their shooters missed. Although he will never have a great offensive stroke, Sefolosha is capable of nights like Saturday's if he can get to the line and crash the boards.

