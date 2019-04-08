Sefolosha posted 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five steals, four rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes in Sunday's 113-109 loss to the Lakers.

Sefolosha played the thief on the defensive end on Sunday with a season-high five steals. Throughout his 12-year career, Sefolosha has been a solid multi-category contributor off the bench. While injuries continue to plague him as he gets older, he can be a difference-maker in a reserve role when healthy.