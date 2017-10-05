Sefolosha will start at small forward for Wednesday's preseason matchup with Maccabi Haifa, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The Jazz are resting both Rodney Hood and Joe Johnson on Wednesday, which opens up a spot in the starting lineup at small forward. Sefolosha will get the call as a fill-in, though once the regular season is here, he'll be nothing more than a reserve on the wing.