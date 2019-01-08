Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Expected to miss 10-to-12 days
Sefolosha (hamstring) is expected to miss 10-to-12 days, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Sefolosha missed Monday's game against the Bucks due to a hamstring injury that he picked up over the weekend. While he underwent an MRI onTuesday that came back clean, the 32-year-old is still expected to miss at least five more games before potentially returning. If Sefolosha is able to meet the shorter end of his expected timetable, he could return against the Cavaliers on Jan. 18.
