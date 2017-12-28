Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Fills out stat sheet in spot start
Sefolosha tallied 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 126-101 loss to the Warriors.
Sefolosha did well with a rare starting opportunity in place of Jonas Jerebko, producing his fourth double-digit scoring effort in his last six games in the process. The veteran has typically come off the bench and offers some inconsistent offensive production in points and rebounds, keeping his fantasy value limited to deeper formats. However, he certainly remains capable of the occasional double-digit scoring tally, particularly when seeing a higher allotment of playing time than customary. It remains to be seen if Sefolosha will find himself in the first unit again when the Jazz tangle with the Cavaliers on Saturday night.
