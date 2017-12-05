Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Game-time call Tuesday
Sefolosha (concussion) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with the Thunder, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Sefolosha likely suffered the injury during Monday's tilt with the Wizards and while he's passed through team protocol, he's still awaiting word on whether or not he's cleared by the league. For that reason, Sefolosha will be a game-time call, so look for another update at some point closer to tip off.
