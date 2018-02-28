Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Gets up shots
Sefolosha (knee) was seen getting up shots, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Sefolosha underwent surgery on his right MCL in mid-January, with this news being the first update on his recovery process. His timetable puts his return to full form sometime in the summer.
