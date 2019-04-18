Sefolosha (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.

Sefolosha emerged from Game 1 on Sunday with soreness in his left hip. He's been cleared to play and will presumably receive close to the 15 minutes of workload he saw in Game 1.

