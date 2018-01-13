Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Injury could be long-term
Sefolosha's knee injury, which he suffered during Friday's contest against the Hornets, could be long-term, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports. A definitive diagnosis is expected this weekend.
Sefolosha has been a reliable wing presence for Utah this season, missing just four games and averaging 8.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 21.2 minutes per game while drilling 38.1 percent of his looks from long range. A long-term absence for the veteran would likely push Alec Burks, Joe Johnson and Jonas Jerebko into more prominent roles.
