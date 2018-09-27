Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Misses practice with ankle sprain
Sefolosha (suspension) missed Thursday's practice due to a mild ankle sprain, Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Considering it's being labeled a "mild" sprain, it doesn't sound like Sefolosha should miss much, if any, time. That said, tentatively consider Sefolosha day-to-day and questionable for the team's preseason opener Tuesday against Toronto. It's worth a reminder that even if Sefolosha is healthy for the start of the regular season, he's been suspended five games due to a violation of the NBA's anti-drug program and won't take the court until an Oct. 28 matchup with the Mavericks.
