Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Moves back to bench
Sefolosha will come off the bench Wednesday against the Pelicans, Kyle Goon of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Despite posting a double-double in his last start, Sefolosha will shift back to a bench role as the Jazz try to matchup with the bigger lineup of the Pelicans. Jonas Jerebko will step into the starting lineup in his place.
