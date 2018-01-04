Sefolosha will come off the bench Wednesday against the Pelicans, Kyle Goon of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Despite posting a double-double in his last start, Sefolosha will shift back to a bench role as the Jazz try to matchup with the bigger lineup of the Pelicans. Jonas Jerebko will step into the starting lineup in his place.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories