Sefolosha totaled 15 points (4-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 112-103 overtime win against the Trail Blazers.

The veteran defensive specialist was more involved than usual on the offensive end, putting up a season-high amount of shot attempts while posting his second straight double-digit scoring effort. Sefolosha has been solid from long distance over a modest sample during that pair of contests, managing a 60.0 percent success rate from behind the arc on five attempts. The 33-year-old should serve as a solid source of scoring and rebounds in deep formats throughout the season while also providing some nice complementary production in assists and steals.