Sefolosha (hamstring) will be re-evaluated in one week, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Sefolosha has been sidelined for close to a month due to a hamstring injury, and while he's reportedly making progress towards a return, he's set to miss at least three more games. Royce O'Neale should continue to benefit from an increased role with Sefolosha on the shelf.