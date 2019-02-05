Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Out at least one more week
Sefolosha (hamstring) will be re-evaluated in one week, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Sefolosha has been sidelined for close to a month due to a hamstring injury, and while he's reportedly making progress towards a return, he's set to miss at least three more games. Royce O'Neale should continue to benefit from an increased role with Sefolosha on the shelf.
