Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Out at least one more week
Sefolosha (hamstring) will be out at least one more week, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Sefolosha was re-evaluated by the Jazz on Tuesday. The veteran will need some more time to recover from his injury, and Royce O'Neale could continue benefiting in the meantime.
