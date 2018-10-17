Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Out first five games
Sefolosha will not be available for the Jazz's first five games of the season, per his suspension for violating the league's drug policy, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
This isn't breaking news by any means, but it's just a reminder that Sefolosha is ineligible to play until he serves his five-game ban, which was handed down near the end of last season. He was unable to serve it immediately because he was rehabbing from injury at the time, but now that he's back to full health, the veteran should be on track to return to availability on Oct. 28 against the Mavericks. Jones reports that Sefolosha went through an intense workout following Wednesday's shootarouhnd.
More News
-
Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Out for rest Sunday•
-
Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Plays 18 minutes in Friday's win•
-
Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: To play Saturday•
-
Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Returns to practice•
-
Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Misses practice with ankle sprain•
-
Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Suspended five games•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...