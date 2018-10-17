Sefolosha will not be available for the Jazz's first five games of the season, per his suspension for violating the league's drug policy, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

This isn't breaking news by any means, but it's just a reminder that Sefolosha is ineligible to play until he serves his five-game ban, which was handed down near the end of last season. He was unable to serve it immediately because he was rehabbing from injury at the time, but now that he's back to full health, the veteran should be on track to return to availability on Oct. 28 against the Mavericks. Jones reports that Sefolosha went through an intense workout following Wednesday's shootarouhnd.