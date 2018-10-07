Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Out for rest Sunday
Sefolosha will sit out Sunday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers for rest purposes, Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Sefolosha is simply being rested in a meaningless preseason game and he'll likely rejoin the lineup for Thursday's exhibition against the Kings. As a reminder, Sefolosha will miss the first five games of the regular season while on a suspension for violating the leagues anti-drug policy.
