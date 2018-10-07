Sefolosha will sit out Sunday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers for rest purposes, Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Sefolosha is simply being rested in a meaningless preseason game and he'll likely rejoin the lineup for Thursday's exhibition against the Kings. As a reminder, Sefolosha will miss the first five games of the regular season while on a suspension for violating the leagues anti-drug policy.