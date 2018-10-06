Sefolosha posted two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 18 minutes during Friday's 129-99 win over the Adelaide 36ers.

Sefolosha did a little bit of everything, filling in well off the bench with his trademark defense and dirty work. The veteran will likely retain a decent role off the bench thanks to his willingness and ability to do the little things. However, Sefolosha has never been a reliable contributor outside of deeper leagues, and there's no reason to expect that will change for the 34-year-old forward.