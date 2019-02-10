Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Plays little in return
Sefolosha (hamstring) played three minutes in Saturday's 125-105 win over the Spurs, supplying zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one block.
Sefolosha was cleared to play for the first time since Jan. 5 after missing 15 games with a right hamstring strain. The Jazz were likely always planning to restrict Sefolosha's playing time coming off injury, but his three-minute cameo Saturday was probably more of a byproduct of his status as a fringe-rotation player than anything else. It wouldn't be surprising if he failed to see the court at all Tuesday at Golden State in a game that should be more closely contested.
