Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Practices Friday
Sefolosha (hamstring) practiced Friday, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
It was reported Tuesday that Sefolosha, who has been sidelined since Jan. 7 while dealing with a right hamstring strain, won't be re-evaluated until later next week, but a update regarding the veteran's status for a potential return Saturday could surface relatively later Friday afternoon.
