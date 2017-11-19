Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Probable for Monday
Sefolosha (knee) is considered probable for Monday's game against the 76ers, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Sefolosha was held out of Friday's game against Brooklyn with a knee injury, but then return to action Saturday, posting eight points, four rebounds, one assist and two steals across 18 minutes. While Sefolosha is once again on the injury report, it appears to be just a precautionary measure and he should ultimately take the court. That said, it will be worth it to monitor his status up until tip off just to make sure.
