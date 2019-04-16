Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Questionable for Game 2
Sefolosha is listed as questionable for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Rockets due to left hip soreness.
Sefolosha scored just three points in 15 minutes off the bench in Game 1 against Houston, and he emerged from the outing with some soreness in his left hip. The injury doesn't appear to be too serious, but Sefolosha will likely end up being a game-time decision Wednesday.
