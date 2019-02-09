Sefolosha (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Spurs.

Sefolosha took part in Friday's practice, and he's been upgraded to questionable after missing significant time due to a right hamstring strain. He's been on the shelf since Jan. 7 but could be in line for a return Saturday depending on how his hamstring responds to his latest practice session.

