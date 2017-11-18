Seoflosha (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Magic, Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Sefolosha missed Friday's loss to the Nets and is looking like a true game-time decision Saturday. Jonas Jerebko figures to see increased minutes again should Sefolosha remain sidelined. Expect an update on his status closer to tip-off.

