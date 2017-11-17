Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Questionable with knee soreness Friday
Sefolosha is questionable for Friday's game against the Nets due to right knee soreness, Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Sefolosha most recently played 16 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Knicks, but there's no report as to when exactly he began dealing with the soreness. The wing will likely be a game-time decision Friday, and if he's unable to play, Jonas Jerebko would likely take on more minutes as the Jazz have shifted to smaller lineups with Gobert (knee) out for an extended time.
