Sefolosha (ankle) participated in practice Friday, Andy Larsen of KSL.com.

Sefolosha missed yesterday's practice due to a mild ankle sprain but returned today. If all things progress as planned, the veteran should be able to suit up for Tuesday's preseason opener against the Raptors. He's suspended for the first five games of the regular season, however, stemming from a violation of the league's anti-drug policy near the end of last season.