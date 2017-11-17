Sefolosha (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nets, Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Sefolosha was questionable coming into the contest with knee soreness, but he's apparently experiencing too much discomfort to play. With Sefolosha being unable to give it a go, Jonas Jerebko will likely garner more minutes Friday.

