Sefolosha (hamstring) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Wizards, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Sefolosha will miss his third straight game as he continues to deal with a hamstring issue. The absence shouldn't have too much of an impact on the Jazz rotation, as he was averaging just 8.9 minutes per game in his last 10 games played. He should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.