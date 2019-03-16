Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Ruled out Saturday
Sefolosha (hamstring) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against Brooklyn.
Sefolosha will miss his first game after originally sustaining the injury during Thursday's tilt with Minnesota. Considering he was a game-time decisions, the injury likely isn't overly serious and Sefolosha could return as early as Monday's game against Washington. In his absence, look for Georges Niang to see a small boost in run.
