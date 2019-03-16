Sefolosha (hamstring) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against Brooklyn.

Sefolosha will miss his first game after originally sustaining the injury during Thursday's tilt with Minnesota. Considering he was a game-time decisions, the injury likely isn't overly serious and Sefolosha could return as early as Monday's game against Washington. In his absence, look for Georges Niang to see a small boost in run.

