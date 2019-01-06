Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Ruled out vs. Bucks
Sefolosha (hamstring) won't take the court for Monday's game against Milwaukee.
Sefolosha suffered a hamstring injury during Saturday's matchup, and he'll be held out for at least one game while on the mend. Kyle Korver and Georges Niang could receive more run off the bench in Sefolosha's absence.
