Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Sets new season high in scoring
Sefolosha generated 14 points (5-6 FG, 4-5 3Pt), three rebounds and two steals in 23 minutes Monday in the Jazz's 111-102 win over the Hornets.
The point tally was actually a season-best mark for Sefolosha, who typically offers most of his impact on the defensive end. The 34-year-old saw a spike in playing time Monday with Derrick Favors (back) sitting out and Jae Crowder (quadriceps) exiting early, so it wouldn't be surprising if Sefolosha dropped below 20 minutes if either or both injured players are ready to play Wednesday in Phoenix.
