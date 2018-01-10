Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Shifting back to bench Wednesday
Sefolosha will move back to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
The Jazz continue to switch up their starting power forward on game-to-game basis depending on the opposing matchup. In Wednesday's tilt with the Wizards, coach Quin Synder will go with a bigger lineup featuring Jonas Jerebko in the top unit, which sends Sefolosha back to the bench. However, Derrick Favors (ankle) is getting the night off, so Jerebko could spend more time at center, which could mean Sefolosha still sees a slightly expanded role.
