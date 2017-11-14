Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Shifting to bench role Monday
Sefolosha will shift to a bench role for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
With Rudy Gobert going down for the next four-to-six weeks with a bone bruise in his knee, Derrick Favors has shifted over to center, which leaves an opening at the power forward position. The Jazz went smaller with Sefolosha at the four on Saturday against the Nets and he ended up with a solid showing of nine points, nine rebounds, one assist and five steals across 32 minutes. However, with a matchup against a bigger Timberwolves' frontcourt on Monday, coach Quin Snyder has opted to push Jonas Jerebko into the top unit instead. That being said, Snyder mentioned that he didn't want to put too much importance on the starter and there's a decent chance Sefolosha still takes on a sizable workload off the bench.
