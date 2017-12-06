Sefolosha totaled 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, four steals and two blocks across 21 minutes during a 100-94 loss to the Thunder on Tuesday.

Sefolosha had a solid all-around effort, and provided owners production across the board. His two blocks marked a season high and he has now made at least one three-pointer in 11 of his last 12 outings. Sefolosha won't provide many points, but he can be a low-end source of three-pointers and steals, especially while Rodney Hood (ankle) and Joe Johnson (wrist) continue to be sidelined.