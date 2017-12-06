Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Solid all-around game Tuesday
Sefolosha totaled 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, four steals and two blocks across 21 minutes during a 100-94 loss to the Thunder on Tuesday.
Sefolosha had a solid all-around effort, and provided owners production across the board. His two blocks marked a season high and he has now made at least one three-pointer in 11 of his last 12 outings. Sefolosha won't provide many points, but he can be a low-end source of three-pointers and steals, especially while Rodney Hood (ankle) and Joe Johnson (wrist) continue to be sidelined.
More News
-
Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Will play Tuesday vs. Thunder•
-
Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Tallies 15 off bench in win•
-
Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Cleared for Monday•
-
Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Probable for Monday•
-
Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Available Saturday vs. Magic•
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...