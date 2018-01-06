Sefolosha will start at power forward for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

The Jazz continue to alternate Sefolosha and Jonas Jerebko in the starting lineup at power forward depending on the opposing matchup. Against the Nuggets, it appears coach Quin Snyder will opt for a smaller lineup, pushing Sefolosha back into the top unit, with Jerebko coming off the bench. In three previous starts this season, Sefolosha has averaged 10.0 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 32.1 minutes.