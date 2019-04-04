Sefolosha will get the start in Wednesday's game against the Suns, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Sefolosha will receive his first start of the season, taking over at power forward in place of Derrick favors, who's out with a back injury. In 45 appearances this year, Sefolosha's averaging 3.6 points and 2.4 rebounds in 11.0 minutes.

