Sefolosha has been suspended for five games due to a violation of the NBA's anti-drug program, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Since Sefolosha is out for the remainder of the season, he'll serve his suspension during the first five games of the 2018-19 campaign, where he'll presumably begin the year healthy and available. He is expected to be fully recovered sometime over the summer.

