Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Suspended five games
Sefolosha has been suspended for five games due to a violation of the NBA's anti-drug program, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Since Sefolosha is out for the remainder of the season, he'll serve his suspension during the first five games of the 2018-19 campaign, where he'll presumably begin the year healthy and available. He is expected to be fully recovered sometime over the summer.
More News
-
Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Gets up shots•
-
Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Undergoes knee surgery•
-
Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Will undergo surgery, out for season•
-
Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Injury could be long-term•
-
Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Will not return Friday•
-
Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Back in starting five•
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...