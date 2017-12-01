Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Tallies 15 off bench in win
Sefolosha produced 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 23 minutes in Thursday's 126-107 win over the Clippers.
Sefolosha equaled a season high in shot attempts and scoring while seeing his highest amount of minutes since Nov. 11. The veteran's defensive prowess continues to be the most valued part of his game from Jazz's perspective, but he's also capable of rewarding fantasy owners with the occasional double-digit scoring effort and serviceable work on the boards.
