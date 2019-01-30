Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: To miss another week
Sefolosha (hamstring) will be re-evaluated in one week, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
Sidelined since Jan. 7 due to a right hamstring strain, Sefolosha will be out for at least another three games. Royce O'Neale should continue seeing an uptick in workload as a result.
