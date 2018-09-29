Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: To play Saturday
Sefolosha (ankle) will play during Saturday's preseason opener against Perth, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Sefolosha missed Thursday's practice due to a sprained ankle but was able to return Friday. Apparently things went well, and he will suit up for Saturday's exhibition. Sefolosha remains suspended for the first five regular-season games.
