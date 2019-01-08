Sefolosha (hamstring) will undergo further testing Tuesday, and Utah is hopeful he'll be able to return within the next few weeks, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Sefolosha injured his hamstring in Saturday's contest against Detroit, and it appears to be more serious than initially thought. Although the test results will dictate the length of Sefolosha's absence, Utah is expecting a multi-game stint on the shelf.

