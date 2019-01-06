Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Tweaks hamstring, won't return
Sefolosha tweaked his hamstring during Saturday's game against the Pistons and will not return, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
Sefolosha has held a solid role with the Jazz this season, averaging 11.2 minutes per game. If he misses time past Saturday, Royce O'Neale could see extra run.
