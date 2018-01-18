Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Undergoes knee surgery
Sefolosha underwent a successful surgery on his right MCL.
Sefolosha suffered the injury a week ago, proceeding to surgery fairly quickly. He remains out indefinitely, with his timetable likely being around six months, meaning he could play at the beginning of next season. Alec Burks, Joe Johnson, Royce O'Neal, and Jonas Jerebko remain in contention for added minutes with Sefolosha out.
More News
-
Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Will undergo surgery, out for season•
-
Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Injury could be long-term•
-
Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Will not return Friday•
-
Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Back in starting five•
-
Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Shifting back to bench Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Starting Friday•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...