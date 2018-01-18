Sefolosha underwent a successful surgery on his right MCL.

Sefolosha suffered the injury a week ago, proceeding to surgery fairly quickly. He remains out indefinitely, with his timetable likely being around six months, meaning he could play at the beginning of next season. Alec Burks, Joe Johnson, Royce O'Neal, and Jonas Jerebko remain in contention for added minutes with Sefolosha out.