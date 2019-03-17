Sefolosha (hamstring) is now listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

After originally being ruled out for the third straight game, it appears there at least a chance now that Sefolosha returns for Monday's game in Washington. However, whether Sefolosha plays or not will not have much of an impact on the team's rotation Monday.

