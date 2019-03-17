Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Upgraded to questionable
Sefolosha (hamstring) is now listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
After originally being ruled out for the third straight game, it appears there at least a chance now that Sefolosha returns for Monday's game in Washington. However, whether Sefolosha plays or not will not have much of an impact on the team's rotation Monday.
More News
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...