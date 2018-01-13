Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Will not return Friday
Sefolosha will not return to Friday's game against the Hornets after suffering a knee sprain, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Sefolosha was off to a hot start in the second half until he suffered the injury. He subsequently went to the locker room. His night will end with seven points (3-5 FG, 1/1 3PT), four rebounds, two assits, and one block across 17 minutes. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, but the team does not play again until Monday versus the Pacers.
