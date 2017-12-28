Sefolosha will enter the starting five for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Jazz radio play-by-play announcer David Locke reports.

While it hasn't been clarified yet, Sefolosha will likely be starting over Jonas Jerebko, which would give the Jazz a smaller lineup heading into Wednesday's tilt with the Warriors. Sefolosha picked up a DNP-CD in the team's last contest Tuesday, so he should see a fairly significant jump in his overall playing time. That said, it's still a tough matchup overall, so Sefolosha likely won't be anything more than a punt-play for Wednesday's DFS slate.